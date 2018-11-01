search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, In Other News

RBI-Centre tiff has economists worried

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S UMAMAHESHWAR
Published Nov 1, 2018, 12:21 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2018, 12:34 am IST
Even while counselling caution to RBI on regulatory steps, Mr Chowdhury said the government should not undermine institutions like RBI.
“We should have never gotten to this point,” said Ananth Narayan, associate professor (finance) at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research to Bloomberg.
 “We should have never gotten to this point,” said Ananth Narayan, associate professor (finance) at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research to Bloomberg.

Hyderabad: With the stand-off over the RBI’s autonomy reaching its fever pitch, economists advised caution as the showdown between them on a host of issues, including a proposal to dip into the central bank’s reserves, could impact the economy. “The stand-off is over three issues — namely the government’s proposal to wean away RBI’s regulatory powers over payments bank and the central bank’s approach towards bad loans and easy lending to MSMEs,” said Subhanil Chowdhury, assistant professor at Institute of Development Studies.

The other issues which reportedly have driven wedge between the Mint Road and the North Block are the Centre’s proposal to dip into RBI reserves to fund its fiscal deficit.

 

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the government has invoked never-used clause in Section 7 of the RBI Act to begin consultations with the Reserve Bank of India. The clause empowers the central government to order the RBI to take specific action on the issues that it considers to be of public interest.

While the difference of opinion between the RBI and the finance ministry officials is not new, the invocation of mandatory clause in the RBI Act hints at hardening of positions by both the authorities.

“Section 7 of the RBI Act was never used by any government in around 70 years. It was not used during economic stress in 1990s, or during the global recession in the aftermath of Lehman Brothers collapse or when US Fed’s tapper tantrums hit the economy badly in 2013. So the invocation of Section 7 by the government makes one wonder how bad is the economy,” he explained.

Mr Chowdhury said the invocation of Section 7 appears to be a step taken by the government in panic as the economic indicators like stocks, current account deficit and rupee are not favaourably placed in the election season.

“We should have never gotten to this point,” said Ananth Narayan, associate professor (finance) at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research to Bloomberg.

He said the government may be trying using RBI's reserves to fund fiscal deficit. "Rather than taking on long-term reforms, the government thinking of short-term steps.

The entire ecosystem that was supposed to keep the system safe does not come out looking good.”

Even while counselling caution to RBI on regulatory steps, Mr Chowdhury said the government should not undermine institutions like RBI.

“If the government wants to create another regulator for payments banks or issue directions on how to operate, it indicates the government's lack of faith in the RBI's ability. If the government itself does not trust the RBI, how could it expect people have faith in it.”

...
Tags: reserve bank of india (rbi), sp jain institute of management and research




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Diwali 2018: Greyhound lies trembling in terror as fireworks explode outside

MacFarlane posted the clip on social media with the caption, “We go through this every year and nothing helps stop the reaction. I wish people would keep them until November 5 and they were licenced for organised displays only.” (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ Fiona MacFarlane)
 

Giving antibiotics to children under 2 raises risk of obesity, says study

Girls given four or more types of the drugs were 50 per cent more likely to become obese. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2017’s Android Oreo gains lead, Pie still out of charts

Google has released the latest Android distribution chart for October 2018.
 

Kolkata boy Rahul Mandal wins Great British Bake off

Despite panicking over pitta breads, having a mango doughnut explosion, and pouring his heart over his showstopper, the research associate won at the very end. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @greatbritishbakeoff)
 

Why did OnePlus get rid of the headphone jack on the 6T?

OnePlus 6t was announced amidst a huge event that took place in New York on October 29.
 

An inspiration: 96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma scores 98 per cent in Kerala exam

Karthiyani Amma from Alappuzha district reportedly took the examination at the Cheppad government LP school. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Reforms needed in legal enforcement

The country has also eased the process of obtaining a construction permit and improved building quality control by introducing decennial liability and insurance.

Centre softens stance as RBI holds ground

Section 7 of the RBI Act empowers the central government to issue directions to the Reserve Bank in public interest.

Autonomy of RBI essential, nurtured by govt: Finance Ministry

Both the government and RBI, in their functioning, have to be guided by public interest and the requirement of the Indian economy.

Chidambaram slams Centre for reportedly referring to never-used clause in RBI Act

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI)

Govt cites never-used powers for resolving issues with RBI

Section 7 of the RBI Act empowers the government to issue directions to the central bank, after consultation with RBI Governor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham