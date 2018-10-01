search on deccanchronicle.com
Andhra Pradesh's jobless youth to get monthly allowance from tomorrow

PTI
Published Oct 1, 2018, 2:06 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2018, 2:06 pm IST
More than 2 lakh unemployed youth have been registered on the web portal of the scheme.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will on Tuesday give away monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 1,000 to the eligible jobless youth in the state, marking the official launch of the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestham' scheme.
More than 2 lakh unemployed youth have been registered on the web portal of the scheme, the objective of which is to provide financial security to educated and unemployed individuals until they find an appropriate job. This was one of the promises made by Telugu Desam Party (PDP) in its election manifesto in 2014.

 

"The chief minister will distribute the unemployment allowance certificates to the beneficiaries tomorrow. He will also interact with the beneficiaries," a senior state government official said. Around 400 beneficiaries will attend the event from 13 districts. The top officials from private companies like Kia Motors, Foxconn and Amara Raja will also be present.

Simultaneously, local ministers and MLAs will distribute the unemployment allowance certificates to the beneficiaries at events organised in all 175 constituencies in the state.

According to the state government, about 12 lakh youngsters are likely to be benefited from the scheme, on which Rs 1,200 crore will be spent annually. The allowance will be credited into the bank account of the beneficiary by the first week of every month.

The scheme aims to give not only the disbursement of monthly allowance, but also focuses on skill development and apprenticeship opportunities to unemployed youth.

