GST collection rises 28 pc in August to Rs 1.43 lakh cr

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 1, 2022, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Sep 1, 2022, 1:13 pm IST
New Delhi: Collections from Goods and Services Tax (GST) rose 28 per cent to Rs 1.43 lakh crore in August, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

GST collection has remained over the Rs 1.4-lakh-crore mark for the sixth straight month in August.

"Better reporting coupled with economic recovery has been having a positive impact on the GST revenues on a consistent basis," the ministry said in a statement.

The gross GST revenue collected in August 2022 stood at Rs 1,43,612 crore of which Central GST is Rs 24,710 crore, State GST is Rs 30,951 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 77,782 crore (including Rs 42,067 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,168 crore (including Rs 1,018 crore collected on import of goods), the ministry said.

The revenues for the month of August 2022, registered 28 per cent increase than the GST revenues of Rs 1,12,020 crore collected in August 2021. 

