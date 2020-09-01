161st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,694,878

61,822

Recovered

2,840,040

61,968

Deaths

65,469

810

Maharashtra79254157355924583 Andhra Pradesh4347713305263969 Tamil Nadu4280413681417323 Karnataka3424232494675702 Uttar Pradesh2304141721403486 Delhi1747481556784444 West Bengal1627781309523176 Bihar136337119572694 Telangana12769795162836 Assam10904185459306 Odisha10656177286556 Gujarat96435778823020 Rajasthan82363669291062 Kerala7538551538295 Haryana6473252672689 Madhya Pradesh63965486571394 Punjab53992370271453 Jharkhand4165627143417 Jammu and Kashmir3769829015703 Chhatisgarh3150316989277 Uttarakhand1982713608269 Goa1741813577192 Puducherry144119334228 Tripura125137654113 Manipur6252433028 Himachal Pradesh6116447337 Chandigarh4346243156 Arunachal Pradesh411228857 Nagaland395030588 Meghalaya2368116210 Sikkim165212253 Mizoram10125890
Business Other News 01 Sep 2020 SC orders telcos to ...
Business, In Other News

SC orders telcos to clear AGR dues in 10 years, 10% to be paid by March 31

PTI
Published Sep 1, 2020, 1:39 pm IST
Updated Sep 1, 2020, 1:51 pm IST
Failure to pay the instalments of the dues would incur penalty, interest and contempt of court, the bench cautioned the telecom firms
SC grants 10 yrs to telcos to pay AGR-related dues to DoT. (PTI Photo)
 SC grants 10 yrs to telcos to pay AGR-related dues to DoT. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday granted 10 years to telecom firms such as Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices for paying the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR)-related dues to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) with certain conditions.

The apex court asked telcos to pay 10 per cent of the AGR-related dues by March 31, 2021.

 

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra held that the demand made by the DoT and the verdict delivered by the top court in the matter are final.

The bench asked the Managing Directors (MDs) or Chief Executive Officer (CEOs) of the telcos concerned to furnish undertaking or personal guarantee within four weeks for payment of dues.

Failure to pay the instalments of the dues would incur penalty, interest and contempt of court, the bench cautioned the telecom firms.

The top court said that issue of sale of spectrum by telcos facing insolvency proceedings shall be decided by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

 

The bench delivered its verdict on the issues, including the time line for staggered payment of AGR-related dues amounting to about Rs 1.6 lakh crore.

While pronouncing the verdict, the bench said that till the last instalment is paid by the telcos, their bank guarantees furnished to the DoT would be kept alive.

During an earlier hearing, the bench had also heard arguments on the point as to whether spectrum can be sold by telecom companies facing proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and how the AGR-related dues can be recovered from them.

 

The top court had in October 2019 delivered verdict on the AGR issue, primarily its definition for calculating government dues of telecom companies such as licence fee and spectrum usage charges.

The DoT in March this year moved a plea seeking permission for allowing staggered payment of the dues by telcos over a period of 20 years.

The bench reserved the verdict on July 20 on staggered payments, saying that it will not hear "even for a second" the arguments on reassessment or re-calculation of the AGR-related dues.

Prior to this, it had asked the telecom companies to file their books of accounts for last ten year and give a reasonable time frame for clearing the dues.

 

It had said that the period of 15-20 years sought by some of the telecom companies was not reasonable and had asked the Centre as to how it would secure the payment of dues by them.

The DoT had earlier said that no demand has been raised against Reliance Jio and Airtel for part dues of Reliance Communications (RCom) and Videocon respectively.

On August 21, the top court directed the DoT to apprise it of spectrum sharing done by telecom companies and how much is the liability of the sharers.

It asked the DoT secretary to file a specific affidavit apprising it about who was using the spectrum from the date of grant of licence and from which date the respective sharing of spectrum has taken place.

 

It had asked the DoT what was the amount paid by Reliance Jio for using 23 per cent of Reliance Communication (RCom's) spectrum.

On August 20, the top court had expressed concern over non-payment of AGR-related dues by telecom companies which are under insolvency saying "without paying for the horse, telcos are taking a ride".

On August 14, the top court had sought the details of spectrum sharing pact between RCom and Reliance Jio and said as to why the company using the spectrum of the other firm cannot be asked to pay the AGR related dues to the government.

 

The Centre had earlier told the top court there was a difference of opinion between two of its ministers (DoT and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs) on the issue of sale of spectrum during insolvency proceedings.

...
Tags: adjusted gross revenue, agr, agr dues, airtel, bharti airtel share price, supreme court, vodafone, vodafone idea share price, dot
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

India’s electricity generation fell for the sixth straight month in August. (PTI Photo)

Electricity output falls for sixth straight month in August

Lee Jae-yong is already separately being retried on charges of bribery, embezzlement and other offences in connection with the corruption scandal that brought down former South Korean president Park Geun-hye.

Samsung heir charged with committing fraud to ensure his succession

India's factory activity grows for first time in five months in August. (PTI Photo)

After five-month gap, manufacturing activity gains momentum in August

Reserve Bank of India announced a slew of measures to maintain market stability. (PTI Photo)

RBI rides to rescue, unveils steps to cool rising bond yields



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

DGCA extends ban on international passenger flights till September 30

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till Sept 30. (PTI Photo)

GST collection slips over 14% to Rs 87,422 crore in July

GST collections in July fall 14% due to COVID lockdown. (Photo-ANI)

Government debt-to GDP ratio to be at 80% by FY30: Report

India’s general government debt-to-GDP ratio is likely to be at 80 per cent of GDP by FY30. (Representative Image)

Rs 1000 crore production, 8000 jobs lost due to anti-dumping duty on VSF

The Southern India Mills Association is demanding removal of the anti-dumping duty on viscose staple yarn.

Silver exports double despite overall slump

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham