Business, In Other News

Non-subsidised cooking gas price cut by Rs 62.50 per cylinder

PTI
Published Aug 1, 2019, 11:03 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 1:20 pm IST
Quota of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates, will now cost Rs 574.50.
The price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder has come down by Rs 163.00 per cylinder cumulatively in two months.
 The price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder has come down by Rs 163.00 per cylinder cumulatively in two months.

New Delhi: Non-subsidised cooking gas (LPG) price was on Wednesday cut by Rs 62.50 per cylinder on softening international rates.

Non-subsidised or market priced LPG, which consumers buy after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates, will now cost Rs 574.50 with effect from midnight tonight, IOC said in a statement.

 

"It may be noted that the price of non-subsidised LPG was reduced by Rs 100.50/cylinder earlier in July 2019 also. Considering this, the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder has come down by Rs 163.00 per cylinder cumulatively in two months," it said.

