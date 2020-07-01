98th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

567,535

18,338

Recovered

335,271

13,497

Deaths

16,904

417

Maharashtra169883889607429 Tamil Nadu86224477491141 Delhi85161562352680 Gujarat32023232481828 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1711913426396 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana144195172247 Haryana134278472218 Karnataka131907509207 Andhra Pradesh130985908169 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Bihar8859693058 Assam7166481510 Jammu and Kashmir6966422593 Odisha6614460628 Punjab52163526133 Kerala4190215023 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura135110861 Goa11984783 Manipur11854550 Himachal Pradesh9165188 Puducherry64825211 Nagaland4341640 Chandigarh4313366 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram151550 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
Business Other News 01 Jul 2020 Jet fuel price hiked ...
Business, In Other News

Jet fuel price hiked by 7.5%; petrol, diesel rates unchanged for second day

PTI
Published Jul 1, 2020, 9:55 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2020, 9:55 am IST
Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was hiked by Rs 2,922.94 per kilolitre (kl), or 7.48 per cent, to Rs 41,992.81 per kl in Delhi
ATF price hiked by 7.5 pc; petrol, diesel rates unchanged for 2nd straight day. (PTI Photo)
 ATF price hiked by 7.5 pc; petrol, diesel rates unchanged for 2nd straight day. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Jet fuel or ATF price on Wednesday was hiked by 7.5 per cent, the third increase in a month, while petrol and diesel rates were unchanged for the second day in a row.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was hiked by Rs 2,922.94 per kilolitre (kl), or 7.48 per cent, to Rs 41,992.81 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned oil marketing companies.

 

This is the third straight increase in ATF prices in a month. Rates were hiked by a record 56.6 per cent (Rs 12,126.75 per kl) on June 1, followed by Rs 5,494.5 per kl (16.3 per cent) increase on June 16.

Simultaneously, non-subsidised cooking gas LPG rates were increased by Re 1 to Rs 594 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital. Prices were up by Rs 4 in other metros mostly because of different local sales tax or VAT rate.

On the other hand, petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for the second day in a row.

This, after diesel rates scaled a new high after prices were hiked 22 times in just over three weeks.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol comes for Rs 80.43 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 80.53 per litre.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

While the diesel price had been hiked on 22 occasions since June 7, petrol price had been raised on 21 occasions.

The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 totals to Rs 9.17 for petrol and Rs 11.14 for diesel.

...
Tags: petrol price, diesel price, atf price, jet fuel, fuel prices
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Business

India's factory activity contracts for third straight month in June. (AP Photo)

India's factory activity contracts for three consecutive months

California accuses Cisco of job discrimination based on Indian employee's caste. (AFP Photo)

Cisco accused of job discrimination against its Indian employee

Carlyle to acquire about 25 pc stake in Airtel's data centre business for about Rs 1,780 cr. (PTI Photo)

Carlyle to buy 25% stake in Bharti Airtel's data centre business

India’s consumption of coal fell 3.3% to 958 million tonnes in the year ended March 2020. (PTI Photo)

15 million tonnes by March-end: Minister on private firms' coal capacity



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India's factory activity contracts for three consecutive months

India's factory activity contracts for third straight month in June. (AP Photo)

15 million tonnes by March-end: Minister on private firms' coal capacity

India’s consumption of coal fell 3.3% to 958 million tonnes in the year ended March 2020. (PTI Photo)

Make in India: Centre allows export of PPE kits, caps monthly quota at 50 lakh

Government allows export of PPE kits. (PTI Photo)

IATA issues criteria for COVID-19 testing in air travel process

International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released criteria for the use of COVID-19 testing in the travel process. (ANI Photo)

India-Bhutan ink hydropower pact

India inks pact with Bhutan for 600 MW Kholongchhu Hydroelectric Project. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham