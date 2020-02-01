Business Other News 01 Feb 2020 Union Budget 2020-21 ...
Business, In Other News

Union Budget 2020-21 allocates 99,300 crores for education sector

ANI
Published Feb 1, 2020, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2020, 12:42 pm IST
New Education Policy will be announced soon, said the FM
A sum of Rs 99,300 crores for education for the year 2020-21 will be provided, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday while presenting the second union budget of Modi's re-elected government.

"We propose Rs 99300 crores for the education sector in 2020-21 and Rs 3000 crores for skill development," Sitharaman said in the Parliament.

 

She also said that a New Education Policy will be announced soon, adding that "external commercial borrowings and FDI to be leveraged to improve the education system."

In a major development, she said that full-fledged degree level online courses will soon be offered by the top educational institutions in the country.

"Degree-level full-fledged online education programme to be offered by institutes in top 100 in National Institutional Ranking Framework," Sitharaman added.

Tags: union budget 2020, finance minister nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


