Illegal Betting Ads Continue to Violate Ad Norms

Chennai: Illegal betting advertisements accounted for the largest chunk of advertising violation in the first half of FY26.

The Advertising Standards Council of India’s (ASCI’s) Half-Yearly Complaints Report (2025–26) shows that illegal betting with 4,575 ads and 3 surrogate ads led the violations, followed by personal care (367), healthcare (332), food and beverage (211), and education (71). Together, the five sectors accounted for nearly 90 per cent of cases processed by ASCI.

Illegal betting ads, often disguised as gaming promotions or influencer collaborations, continued to reach consumers through digital media despite being legally prohibited.

ASCI investigated 1,173 influencer advertisements, with 98 per cent requiring modification. Nearly 59 per cent promoted products that are disallowed by law.

About 76 per cent of India’s top digital stars, as per the Forbes list, were found in violation of the disclosure norms required by ASCI and the Central Consumer Protection Authority.

“The widespread exposure to betting ads despite the ban, as well as the disappointing standards set by top influencers, are some challenges that have come to the fore in our recent work. Consumer trust can be fragile in the digital age, and such practices create problems for the industry at large,” said Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI.

Between April and September 2025, ASCI reviewed 6,841 complaints and investigated 6,117 advertisements. Of these, 98 per cent required modification. There was a sharp 70 per cent rise in complaints over the same period last year.

Almost 97 per cent of the total violations originated on digital platforms, led by Meta (78.9 per cent), websites (13.7 per cent), Google (4.6 per cent) and property portals (3 per cent). Traditional media, such as TV and print, accounted for less than 3 per cent of cases.