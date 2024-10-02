IKEA rolls out festive season offers

Hyderabad: IKEA said it was rolling out an array of offers for the festive season until November 3. The Swedish retailer is offering up to 70 per cent on select home furnishings for its IKEA Family members.

Customers spending `10,000 or more during this period will also receive a `1,500 voucher. In addition, IKEA is offering free personalised interior design services, and discounts on assembly and delivery, making it easier to transform homes ahead of the festive season, according to a statement

For those looking to indulge while shopping, IKEA’s in-store restaurant and Swedish food market have exclusive deals. Customers spending `750 on food will receive `150 off, with the discount available for use between November 7 and December 15. Every Friday, customers can enjoy 50 per cent off on select main dishes, and a ‘Buy 2, Get 1 free’ offer at the food market.

To ensure customer satisfaction, IKEA has introduced a 365-day return policy, offering flexibility uncommon in the industry. IKEA Family members will also receive free replacements for damaged goods within 14 days of purchase.