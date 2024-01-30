IKEA announces doorstep deliveries in 62 new markets

Hyderabad: Swedish home furnishings retailer Ikea launched its e-commerce deliveries to 62 districts in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Shoppers can now order their favorite home furnishing products through the website www.ikea.in, the IKEA shopping app and via its Shop By Phone assistance service, starting February 1. These new customer meeting points will offer over 7,500 home furnishing products.

“IKEA received a lot of customer love over the last five years. Expanding our reach means making Ikea accessible to our customers. We see great potential in e-commerce helping us make our solutions available to the many Indians. We will leverage the distribution capabilities of our existing physical stores in these States to fulfil the demand from online channels. These emerging cities are key hubs for online retail growth, and we are thrilled to bring the IKEA experience to the doorsteps of our many customers in India,” said Susanne Pulverer, chief executive officer, Ikea India.

“Indians have a positive outlook about their homes and see them as an enabler of physical, emotional ,and mental well-being for everyone. Our recent ‘Life at Home’ report highlighted the needs of the Indian homes for better storage solutions and focus on good sleep,” said Susanne.

Currently, 72% of customer orders in existing markets are fulfilled via electrical vehicles. Ikea aims to build capacities in the supply chain, making it more sustainable, a release said.