ICICI Lombard Launches Initiative to Settle Unclaimed Policy Dues

Mumbai: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited (ICICI Lombard/ Company), one of the leading general insurance company has launched a comprehensive customer outreach initiative to help policyholders/ beneficiaries claim their dues which are lying with the Company as unclaimed insurance amounts.

The Company has identified that numerous policy proceeds, claims, premium pay-ins, and refunds have remained unclaimed by policyholders / beneficiaries / customers, often due to outdated contact / communication details or other communication gaps. Through this proactive initiative, the Company aims to reconnect with policyholders/beneficiaries and ensure they receive what is rightfully theirs.





Key highlights of this outreach:

Simplified claim process: The policyholders/beneficiaries can now easily check and claim their pending amounts through multiple convenient channels.

Multiple contact options: The Company has established dedicated support channels to assist the policyholders/beneficiaries.

Customer Outreach: The Company is actively reaching out to the policyholders who may have unclaimed amounts.





How customers can check and claim their amounts:

The Company has devised a simple and accessible process for the policyholders/ beneficiaries to claim their unclaimed amount, if any:

Call toll-free number: 1800 2666

Email support: customersupport@icicilombard.com