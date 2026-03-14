I-T Deptt Asks Taxpayers To Ignore 'Significant Transaction' Alert On Email

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Saturday asked taxpayers to ignore emails, if any, received alerting taxpayers regarding 'significant transaction' as part of the Advance Tax e-campaign.In a post on X, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said certain taxpayers have received emails containing inaccurate details regarding 'significant transactions' undertaken by them as part of the ongoing Advance Tax e-Campaign for AY 2026-27 (Financial Year 2025-26).

"We are actively working to resolve this matter in coordination with our service provider. In the meantime, taxpayers are requested to kindly ignore the earlier email communication related to the Advance Tax e-Campaign for AY 2026-27 (Financial Year 2025-26)," the CBDT said.

March 15 is the last day for payment of the fourth instalment of advance tax for the 2025-26 fiscal.

It further clarified that these communications are intended as facilitative reminders to enable taxpayers to review relevant financial information available on the Compliance Portal and, where applicable, ensure appropriate advance tax compliance.

It advised Taxpayers to verify their transaction details through the e-Campaign tab on the Compliance Portal, accessible via the e-Filing portal.