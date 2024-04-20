Hyundai Khushiyon ka Mela: Progress for Humanity

Gurugram: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), embarks on a mission to deepen its roots in rural India. Recognizing the diverse needs of consumers across every corner of the country, Hyundai Motor India proudly introduces "Grameen Mahotsav" - a vibrant initiative celebrating the essence of rural India. With rural sales accounting for over 19% of its total sales, HMIL is committed to fostering strong bonds with rural communities.

Under Grameen Mahotsav, Hyundai is orchestrating an array of engaging activities, including captivating product displays, interactive demonstrations and attractive customer experiences like nukkad natak, live music, folk dance and regional talent shows. The 2 day Grameen Mahotsav carnival will be hosted at 16 locations across India, exhibiting a vibrant market place featuring artisanal crafts, carnival rides, gaming zones and delicious food stalls. Beyond celebration, Grameen Mahotsav serves as a platform for Hyundai to delve into the vast potential of rural markets. By closely engaging with communities and discerning market trends, HMIL aims to not only cater to evolving aspirations but also identify and welcome new customers into the Hyundai family.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the initiative, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Our sustained efforts towards bolstering rural connect are bearing great fruits and Hyundai Motor India has witnessed a remarkable growth in rural markets in financial year 2023-2024. We sold 1.15 lakh vehicles in rural India last year, a growth of 11% over 2022-23. We are confident that with good monsoon, increasing income levels and improved infrastructure, the contribution from rural markets will further increase. The growth will be fueled by our belief in the potential of upcountry markets and the dedication to cater to evolving aspirations of Indian consumers across all geographies.”

He further added, “At Hyundai Motor India, we firmly believe that for the nation to prosper, both Bharat and India must progress in tandem. With initiatives like Grameen Mahotsav, we hope to nurture our customers in every part of the country and also understand the market trends to fulfill their expectations. As we continue to innovate and engage with rural consumers, we are confident in our ability to contribute to the inclusive development of the country.”

By engaging Dealers, rural influencers, financiers, customers and their families, Hyundai Motor India is building a strong network to not only enhance brand recall but also drive sales in the rural markets. The inaugural Grameen Mahotsav event was held successfully in Mahemdavad, Gujarat in April 2024. Now Hyundai Motor India looks forward to extending its reach and impact across rural landscapes. With initiatives like Grameen Mahotsav, Hyundai remains steadfast towards its mission to nurture relationships, understand market dynamics and contribute to the holistic development of the country.