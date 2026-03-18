Hyderabad See Strong Office Space Demand, Supply

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to remain a key growth driver of India’s office market in 2026, with demand and supply each projected at 10–12 million sq ft, reinforcing its position among the country’s top commercial hubs, according to Colliers.

At the national level, India’s Grade A office demand is expected to remain robust at 70–75 million sq ft in 2026, with new supply estimated at 60–65 million sq ft, supported by a diversified occupier base, expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and growing adoption of flexible workspaces.Hyderabad, along with Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, is expected to anchor this growth cycle, benefiting from strong leasing momentum, stable supply additions and continued occupier interest in high-quality assets, said Colliers’ report ‘2026 India office: Unlocking agility, vitality and flight-to-quality.’The report notes that Hyderabad continues to benefit from a strong technology ecosystem, cost competitiveness and availability of Grade A office space, making it a preferred destination for GCCs and large occupiers.