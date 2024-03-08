Hyderabad Real Estate will Spread Out More with New Metro Route, Elevated Corridors

He said that in a long way, anything in the infrastructure sector with road connectivity there will be development in overall living standards and that let development be seen in real estate also.

On elevated corridor projects, Credai president said people who want to live in city outskirts like Medchal, Shamirpet, Kandlakoya, will have an easy way to move into the city with the upcoming elevated express highways.

He also stated that the new Metro route announcement will lead to development in South Hyderabad and people will prefer the need for base connectivity.

On Credai Hyderabad property show, Rajashekar Reddy said that there is tremendous response to the property show from the public like every year as Credai property show is one of the best property shows in the country.

“It is a platform for the people to understand the market sentiments and understand the future growth potential. They can find out exactly what kind of projects are available and what they should buy,” he said.

“This year, there are 70 stalls with around 600 projects including 300 major projects showcasing in the property show. We are expecting 50,000 to 60,000 visitors in three days,” he added.

N Jaideep Reddy, president Elect, Credai Hyderabad, said “Hyderabad’s real estate sector stands as a beacon of strength, providing fertile ground for both buyers and sellers to thrive. With ambitious plans to unveil 35-38 million square feet of top-tier business parks within the coming two years, the city is poised for remarkable expansion and job creation.”

“We are exhibiting three residential projects and one commercial project. They are The Olympus, an ultra-luxury project in Financial District, Garden’s By the Brook Phase, an uber-luxury project in Shamshabad, Sumadhura Horizon in Kondapur, and commercial project in Secunderabad. We offer 2 BHK, 3BHK, 3.5 BHKs, and 4 BHKs starting from Rs98 lakh to Rs5.5 crore. We are expecting 500 enquiries in the property show,” Vamshi, manager (Sales), Sumadhura Group.







