Hyderabad’s Pro-Growth Ecosystem Makes It a Strategic Pivot for Tredence

For Tredence, Hyderabad is not just another expansion market. It is a strategic pivot. Pratap Daruka, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Tredence, places strong emphasis on the timing and the environment that have shaped the company’s decision to invest deeper in the city. Tredence already operates offices in Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata. The company is now preparing to inaugurate its first centre in Hyderabad, a milestone that, according to Daruka, has been building momentum for over a year.

“We are inaugurating our first centre in Hyderabad in the next two to three weeks’ time, but the way the whole workforce has grown in Hyderabad in the last 12 to 18 months, and the initiatives which we have observed from the government side, the government support to the GCCs, to the tech, to the pharma and the healthcare clients, we feel that we can play a big role and accelerate the value creation process for these clients,” says the CFO.

That convergence of workforce expansion and policy push is central to Tredence’s outlook. Hyderabad’s rise as a hub for global capability centres, combined with focused state support for technology and healthcare, has created what Daruka views as a high-opportunity environment. “In that process, we can be one of the beneficiaries, so can the government, the larger population and the employees.”

The emphasis is on shared value creation. The company’s expansion is designed not only to strengthen its enterprise AI delivery but also to align with Telangana’s broader innovation and employment goals.

With over 400 employees already based in the state and plans to scale to more than 2,200 by 2027, the ramp-up is significant. Yet Daruka is clear that growth must be disciplined. “As CFO, my focus is not just expansion, but sustainable expansion. We want to scale in a way that strengthens margins, builds capability density, and supports long-term client value.”

Hyderabad’s life sciences ecosystem plays a defining role in that strategy. “The city has evolved into a life sciences powerhouse. That proximity to pharma and healthcare innovation directly shapes how we design and deploy AI solutions,” he explains. For Tredence, this means building applied AI that addresses regulatory complexity, clinical data challenges, and real-world enterprise use cases rather than theoretical models.

The new centre is expected to anchor enterprise AI programmes across advanced analytics and Generative AI. Daruka views this as part of solving what he calls the “last mile” in AI adoption. “The real challenge is not generating insights. It is translating those insights into measurable business outcomes. Our Hyderabad investment strengthens our ability to bridge that gap.”

He also points to the broader GCC momentum in Telangana as a catalyst. “Global capability centres are increasingly looking for partners who understand both technology and domain. Hyderabad allows us to build that intersection at scale.”

Beyond infrastructure and economics, talent remains central. “We see strong academic institutions, high-quality tech professionals, and importantly, strong retention. That continuity is critical when you are building complex AI systems for global clients.”