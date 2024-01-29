Hyderabad Gears Up for Telangana’s Largest Agri Show KISAN 2024

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to host the KISAN Agri Show 2024, the largest agricultural exhibition in Telangana. The event, scheduled from February 1st to 3rd at the Hitex Exhibition Center, is poised to revolutionize the agricultural landscape by bringing together industry experts, professionals, policymakers, and farmers.

The inauguration of the 2nd edition of the KISAN Agri Show will be conducted by the Honorable Agriculture Minister of Telangana, Shri. Thummala Nageswara Rao. Spanning over 12,000 sq.m, the exhibition will feature more than 140 exhibitors and is expected to draw over 20,000 visitors from across the state and neighboring regions.

Following the success of the first edition, the KISAN Agri Show aims to showcase the latest products and innovative concepts in agriculture. It serves as a significant platform for exhibitors to display their offerings and for farmers to explore new technologies and practices beneficial for their agricultural activities.

The event promises to facilitate dynamic discussions and knowledge exchange among industry stakeholders. Concurrently, the Telangana Horticulture Officers Association will organize a conference to provide informative sessions for farmers, enhancing their understanding of modern agricultural practices.

The KISAN exhibition will focus on various aspects of agriculture, including farm machinery, water and irrigation systems, plasticulture, protected cultivation, and IoT applications. An Open Arena will be set up to showcase large tractors, agricultural machinery, and implements, providing farmers with a comprehensive overview of available technologies and equipment.

Overall, KISAN Hyderabad 2024 aims to serve as a catalyst for innovation and development in the agricultural sector, fostering collaboration and progress in farming practices.