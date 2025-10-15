Hyderabad Bets Big on Entrepreneurship Summit-2025

Hyderabad: The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Hyderabad, announced that it will host the two-day Hyderabad Entrepreneurship Summit (HES 2025) on October 31 and November 1 at HITEX, Madhapur, bringing together the brightest minds shaping the future of business and innovation.

TiE Hyderabad, the local chapter of TiE Global — the world’s largest community of entrepreneurs — is curating this flagship summit to celebrate entrepreneurship across emerging and traditional sectors alike.

Addressing a press conference in the city, Rajesh Pagadala, President of TiE Hyderabad, said: “Hyderabad today stands at the crossroads of innovation and global opportunity. With its blend of technology, talent, and tenacity, this city is poised to lead India’s entrepreneurial wave toward 2035. The Hyderabad Entrepreneurship Summit 2025 will be a defining platform — where bold ideas meet patient capital, and where today’s startups evolve into tomorrow’s global brands.”

The Summit will explore over 20 focus areas, including AI & Deep Tech, Manufacturing & Engineering, Life Sciences, HealthTech, FinTech, Investment & Funding, Real Estate & Infrastructure, Defence & Aerospace, Sustainability, Agri & Food Tech, Family Businesses, GCCs & Corporate Innovation, Logistics & Supply Chain, Automotive & Mobility, Retail & Consumer Tech, Media & Entertainment, Education & EdTech, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Women, Student & Social Entrepreneurship, Policy & Regulation, and Legal & IP.

Over 1,500 attendees, 100 speakers, and 25 keynote and panel leaders will participate. The Hyderabad Entrepreneurship Summit Excellence Awards will honor distinguished entrepreneurs who have made remarkable contributions to innovation and growth. Founders, investors, industry leaders, ecosystem enablers, academicians, and policy makers — all converging to celebrate and shape the entrepreneurial spirit of Hyderabad, one of India’s fastest-growing innovation hubs.



