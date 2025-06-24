Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Inaugurates its First-Ever EV Concept Store in Bengaluru

Marking a pivotal moment in HMSI’s journey towards sustainable mobility, the all-new ACTIVA e: aims to redefine urban transportation in the country. The ACTIVA e: features Honda Mobile Power Pack e: - a swappable battery system developed by Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Japan and managed by Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt. Ltd (HEID). It is equipped with two 1.5 kWh swappable batteries, delivering a range of 102 km* on a full charge.

As part of commitment to make electric mobility convenient for customers, Honda has introduced a new BaaS Lite plan, wherein the customers will have to pay just Rs. 678 per month (for 20kWh energy usage per month), making EV ownership accessible for users. This affordable subscription model is tailored specifically for users with lower daily running, offering them an economical entry into EV ownership. With the BaaS Lite plan, customers can easily swap batteries at Honda’s battery swapping stations, ensuring seamless and hassle-free usage. The new BaaS Lite plan has been launched in addition to the existing Basic and Advance subscription packages.