Hilsa Export To India Cleared By Bangladesh Ahead Of Durga Puja

NEW DELHI: The Bangladesh government on Tuesday issued orders allowing 37 companies to export Hilsa fish to India for Durga Puja festivities. The first shipment will come through the Petrapole- Benapole land port on Wednesday.

Despite strained ties with India, the Bangladesh government has decided to allow export of Hilsa, popularly called `Ilish’ to India, which is in high demand in states like West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha during the Durga Puja festivities.

The order that was issued by Bangladesh Commerce Ministry on Tuesday, said the permission for export will be from September 16 to October 5. The minimum export price of the Hilsa fish has been set at $12.5 (Rs 1100) per kilogram and permission has been granted for 1200 tonnes. The order also mentions that the export permission is non-transferable and exporters cannot subcontract the consignment to others and they are not allowed to exceed the permitted limit.

Making the announcement for Hilsa export permission, the Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mr Riaz Hamidullah had on September 8 said that the move is a “mark of enduring friendship.”

“Ilish (Hilsa) coming! The Bangladesh Government just decided to export the quintessential fish to India ahead of festival seasons, as a mark of enduring friendship,” said Mr Hamidullah in a post on X.