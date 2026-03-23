Helium Disruption May Tighten Semiconductor Chip Supply

Chennai: The ongoing Iran conflict and the recent strike on Qatar Energy’s helium facility have disrupted global supplies of helium—a critical input in semiconductor manufacturing—raising concerns about potential chip shortages. However, the situation is unlikely to spiral into a crisis on the scale witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Helium, a byproduct of natural gas processing, plays a vital role in semiconductor production, particularly in high-tech fabrication processes and Qatar accounts for one-third of global helium supply. It is used for wafer cooling, leak detection in sealed components, and as a shielding and atmospheric control gas. The gas is also essential for advanced electronics, sensors, and RF devices, making it indispensable across multiple stages of chip manufacturing.

The disruption has already triggered a spike in helium spot prices, reflecting tightening supplies. Semiconductor manufacturers typically maintain buffer inventories that can last between one to three months, depending on operational scale and supply chain arrangements. Some facilities also recycle helium, providing limited relief in times of supply stress, said Ashok Chandak, President of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA).

In response to earlier global supply chain disruptions, semiconductor companies have significantly strengthened their sourcing strategies. Over the past few years, firms have diversified suppliers and built more resilient procurement systems for critical inputs such as gases and chemicals. This preparedness is expected to cushion the immediate impact of the current disruption.

While Qatar has been a key supplier due to cost advantages and reliable output, alternative sources of helium are available globally. Companies are now exploring these options, though shifting supply chains may involve higher costs.

Despite these challenges, Chandak does not foresee a repeat of the pandemic-era semiconductor shortage. Unlike during COVID-19—when manufacturing hubs across multiple countries came to a standstill—the current disruption is more localized. Production capacities in other regions remain operational, and supply routes, though strained, are still functional.

That said, short-term tightness in supply cannot be ruled out. Certain sectors may experience delays or cost pressures as companies adjust to the evolving supply scenario. The global semiconductor ecosystem, which spans design, fabrication, assembly, and testing across multiple countries, remains vulnerable to geopolitical tensions and logistical disruptions.

"Electronics manufacturing could face some pressure if there is a disturbance of the semiconductor manufacturing and supplies. All our sectors, be it automotive, telecom, consumer, mobile, everything is dependent on the import of semiconductors," he said.

However, Chandak emphasized that the industry’s inherent interdependence acts as a stabilising factor. With multiple countries contributing to different segments of the value chain—from raw materials to final electronics—complete decoupling is neither practical nor desirable. Instead, global cooperation and diversification are likely to mitigate risks.

If geopolitical tensions persist or escalate, there could be broader implications for trade flows, raw material availability, and technology access. For now, though, the semiconductor industry appears better prepared to navigate the turbulence than it was during the pandemic.