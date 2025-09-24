HCA Healthcare launches GCC in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: HCA Healthcare, a Fortune 100 healthcare leader with a network of 192 hospitals and 2,500 care sites across the US and UK, on Wednesday inaugurated its first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India, choosing Hyderabad as its strategic hub.

Spread across 400,000 sq. ft. and four floors in Sattva Knowledge Park, HITEC City, the GCC will leverage advanced digital and technology capabilities to drive innovation and operational excellence across HCA’s global operations.

The company plans to invest about $75 million (₹650 crore) in the centre by the end of 2025 and scale its workforce to 3,000 by 2026. HCA Healthcare India will focus on talent across IT, supply chain, procurement, HR, finance, and accounting to support its hospitals and care teams worldwide.

Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, inaugurating the centre, said, “Hyderabad is the gateway to a complete global ecosystem of healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences. With world-class hospitals, over 800 pharma companies, and a thriving GCC-driven R&D and innovation base, Telangana has built one of the finest healthcare infrastructures in the world. Hyderabad uniquely blends affordability, quality, and trust, setting it apart as a healthcare hub.”

He added that HCA Healthcare’s choice of Hyderabad for its first healthcare GCC in India is a strong endorsement of the city’s leadership in life sciences and innovation.

Emily Duncan, Senior Vice President, Global Capability Network, HCA Healthcare, said, “The inauguration of our Hyderabad centre reflects our long-term commitment to the region.”

Atul Kapoor, Vice President and Hyderabad Centre Head, added, “We are excited to build and scale capabilities that support our hospitals and care teams globally.”



