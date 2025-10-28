Hatsun Agro Reports 17% Revenue Growth And 70% Rise In PAT In Q2 FY26

India: Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAP), India’s leading private sector dairy company has announced its financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025.

HAP recorded revenue from operations of ₹2,427.59 crore for Q2 FY26, an increase of 17.6 per cent over ₹2,072.10 crore in Q2 FY25. Profit after tax stood at ₹109.54 crore compared to ₹64.32 crore in the same period last year.

For the half year ended September 30, 2025, revenue stood at ₹5,017.87 crore with a profit after tax of ₹244.73 crore, making it the first private dairy company to have achieved these distinctions. The growth was supported by steady consumer demand across core categories and stable procurement from HAP’s extensive farmer network.