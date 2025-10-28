Hatsun Agro Reports 17% Revenue Growth And 70% Rise In PAT In Q2 FY26
Strong Performance in Milk, Yoghurt, Ice Creams drives Consistent Momentum
India: Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAP), India’s leading private sector dairy company has announced its financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025.
HAP recorded revenue from operations of ₹2,427.59 crore for Q2 FY26, an increase of 17.6 per cent over ₹2,072.10 crore in Q2 FY25. Profit after tax stood at ₹109.54 crore compared to ₹64.32 crore in the same period last year.
For the half year ended September 30, 2025, revenue stood at ₹5,017.87 crore with a profit after tax of ₹244.73 crore, making it the first private dairy company to have achieved these distinctions. The growth was supported by steady consumer demand across core categories and stable procurement from HAP’s extensive farmer network.
Commenting on the performance, R.G. Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Products Ltd (HAP), said: “Our performance reflects the strength of HAP’s steady foundation work we have done in the past, and disciplined approach to growth. We continued to extract value from our core dairy portfolio while expanding reach across priority markets. Consistent consumer demand supported with volume growth across milk, yoghurt and ice cream.
Our focus remains on improving efficiency across every link of the value chain, from farmer engagement to last-mile distribution, ensuring quality and freshness are maintained with multiple factories. As we move into the second half of the year, our priorities are to sustain growth, enhance productivity and reinforce the trust that consumers and farmers place in us.”
