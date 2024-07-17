Hanto Workspaces eyes expansion in Hyderabad, Pune with two lakh sqft workspace

Hyderabad: Hanto Workspaces, a provider of managed commercial real estate solutions, said it is planning to launch two lakh sqft. workspace in Hyderabad and Pune, marking its entry into these new markets. This move is driven by the organic demand from its existing customer base in Bangalore, according to a release.

Meanwhile, the company announced the launch of one 1 lakh sqft. workspace across Bangalore. With this addition, Hanto Workspaces now manages 2 lakh sqft. of workspaces in Bangalore.



“The organic demand for the managed workspace market is driven by customers seeking quality workspaces at value pricing. We provide customisation and flexibility in interior and services,” said Aashit Verma, founder, Hanto Workspaces.



Hanto Workspaces had raised Rs 15 crore in seed funding led by Anurag Jain, Founder, KredX and other angel investors in a mix of equity and debt last year. to grow its business.



Hanto, founded in 2019, has achieved a 90 per cent occupancy rate, including newly launched properties. The company received advance bookings for their upcoming properties, underscoring the strong market trust. Hanto works to provide a ‘pod’ based model in the managed office spaces industry.