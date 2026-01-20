Hannah Joseph Hospital Set for Rs 42-Cr SME Listing; Issue Opens Jan 22

Mumbai: Madurai based Hannah Joseph Hospital, a 133 bed multi-specialty hospital with focus on neurosciences and trauma announced Rs 42 crore SME initial public offering to be listed on BSE's SME platform. The public issue in the price band of Rs 67 to Rs 70 per equity share of Rs 10 face value opens on January 22 and closes on January 27,2026.The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for funding capital expenditure for establishing Radiation Oncology Centre and general corporate purposes. "The IPO is expected to support the company’s planned capacity and service expansion initiatives, enabling it to strengthen its clinical offerings and deliver more integrated, end-to-end care aimed at enhancing patient convenience and treatment outcomes and serve complex medical needs under a single platform," said Mosesjoseph Arunkumar, CMD, Hannah Joseph Hospital.