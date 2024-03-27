Guar seed futures decline amid ample supplies

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Wednesday declined Rs 21 to Rs 5,082 per 10 quintals in the futures trade amid an increase in supply from producing regions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for April delivery plummeted Rs 21 or 0.53 per cent to Rs 5,082 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 61,695 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions. PTI SGC SHW

Disclaimer: This article is published from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Deccan Chronicle team