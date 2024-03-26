Guar seed futures decline amid ample supplies

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Tuesday declined Rs 34 to Rs 5,162 per 10 quintals in the futures trade amid an increase in supply from producing regions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for April delivery plummeted Rs 34 or 0.66 per cent to Rs 5,162 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 66,255 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions. PTI SGC SHW