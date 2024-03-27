Guar gum futures fall on low demand

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Guar gum prices on Wednesday dropped Rs 21 to Rs 9,891 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with a weak trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for April delivery fell Rs 21 or 0.21 per cent to Rs 9,891 per five quintals in 33,050 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and ample supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices. PTI SGC SHW

