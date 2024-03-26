Guar gum futures fall on low demand

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Guar gum prices on Tuesday dropped Rs 61 to Rs 10,053 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with a weak trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for March delivery fell Rs 61 or 0.61 per cent to Rs 10,053 per five quintals in 36,430 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and ample supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices. PTI SGC SHW