GST Collections Cross ₹2 Lakh Crore in May, Up 16.4% YoY

For the second consecutive month, the goods and services tax (GST) mop-ups crossed the Rs 2-lakh crore mark in May 2025, marking a 16.4 per cent year-on-year increase over Rs 1.72 lakh crore in May 2024. This comes after a record high GST collection in April, when the revenues touched an all-time high of Rs 2.37 lakh crore in the month, the government data said on Sunday.Maintaining the sustained economic momentum and improved tax compliance across the country, growth in GST collections in May, however, represented a slight decline from the record revenues collected in April 2025, but it remained significantly higher than previous years, indicating a consistent upward trend in GST revenues.As per the data released by the ministry of finance, gross GST collections in May stood at Rs 2.01 lakh crore, which is a 16.4 per cent rise compared to last year. “With strong domestic economic activities, the transactions contributed approximately Rs 1.50 lakh crore to the total GST collections, reflecting a 13.7 percent increase from the previous year. This growth is attributed to robust consumer demand and increased business activities across various sectors,” the ministry said.The data, however, showed that gross revenues from domestic transactions rose 13.7 per cent to about Rs 1.50 lakh crore in May, while GST revenue from imports grew 25.2 per cent to Rs 51,266 crore in the same month. “The gross central GST revenues stood at Rs 35,434 crore, state GST revenues at Rs 43,902 crore and integrated GST at about Rs 1.09 lakh crore. Revenues from cess was at Rs 12,879 crore in May. Besides, total refunds during the month fell 4 per cent to Rs 27,210 crore,” the data showed.As per the ministry, there was a surge in imports as the GST revenue from imports rose by 25.2 per cent to Rs 51,266 crore, highlighting a significant uptick in cross-border trade and economic integration. “The implementation of e-invoicing and AI-driven fraud detection systems has improved tax reporting and reduced evasion. These measures have led to better matching of input tax credits and more accurate reporting of transactions,” it said.As per the data, while large states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have reported collection increases of 17 per cent to 25 per cent, similar large states like Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have shown increases of up to 6 per cent only. “Some states like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan have shown median increases of 10 per cent,” the data showed.