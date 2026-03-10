Graphene Shows Promise for Next-Generation Water Purification

Kochi: The ultra-thin “wonder material” graphene could soon play a key role in addressing the global challenge of providing clean water, scientists said at the GraphIN 2026, the International Conference and Expo on Graphene and two-dimensional (2D) materials currently being held in Kochi.

During the second day of the conference, researchers highlighted advances in graphene-based membranes and nanocomposites that can remove pollutants and toxic substances from water, potentially transforming water purification technologies.

Speaking at a session on 2D materials chemistry and composites, Dr. Bharti from the Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety under the Defence Research and Development Organisation said graphene-based nanocomposites are emerging as promising tools for environmental protection due to their exceptionally high surface area and strong chemical activity.

According to her, these nanocomposites can function as highly efficient adsorbents capable of capturing toxic contaminants from water and preventing environmental pollution.

Another presentation by Dr. Premlal B. Pillai of the National Graphene Institute at the University of Manchester focused on the development of graphene membranes for next-generation water purification systems.

He explained that ultra-thin graphene membranes can be engineered with nanoscale channels that allow water molecules to pass through while blocking salts, heavy metals and other pollutants.

Researchers noted that this approach differs significantly from conventional technologies such as reverse osmosis. By controlling the spacing between graphene layers and adjusting the electrical charge on the membrane surface, scientists can regulate how ions and molecules move through the material, enabling highly precise filtration.

Experts said the technology could significantly improve desalination and wastewater treatment while reducing the energy consumption of purification systems. High-efficiency graphene membranes could therefore play an important role in addressing global water scarcity and improving sanitation in developing regions.

Scientists also highlighted graphene’s unique properties, including its atomic-scale thickness, exceptional mechanical strength and chemical stability, which make it suitable for advanced filtration systems capable of removing contaminants that are difficult to eliminate using conventional methods.

Beyond water purification, the conference also featured discussions on emerging applications of graphene and other two-dimensional materials. Sessions highlighted developments in energy technologies such as graphene-based materials for supercapacitors, sodium-ion batteries and hydrogen storage that could support the shift towards electric mobility and renewable energy.

Researchers also presented graphene-enabled sensing technologies and biomedical applications, including flexible health-monitoring sensors and nanoscale diagnostic devices capable of detecting chemical and biological signals with high sensitivity.

The conference will continue over the next two days with plenary lectures by leading international scientists on quantum materials, advanced semiconductor technologies and industrial applications of graphene.