Govt's Flagship Export Incentive Scheme RoDETP Deadline Extended Till March 2026

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said that it would extend its flagship export incentive scheme — the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) — until March 2026. The scheme reimburses exporters for taxes, duties, and levies at the central, state, and local levels that are not refunded under any other programme but are incurred during the manufacture and distribution of export products.

As the scheme was due to end on September 30, the government expects that the further six months extension will give a measure relief to the domestic exporters. The move of the government comes amid tariff uncertainty where US President Donald Trump’s tariff blows have caused concerns over Indian exports on goods, doubling levies to as much as 50 per cent and hitting shipments of textiles, leather goods and food products among others.

As per a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), exporters of advance authorisation (AA) holders, export-oriented units (EOUs) and entities in the special economic zones (SEZs) will also avail the scheme benefits till March next year. “The RoDTEP scheme stands extended and shall be applicable for eligible exports from domestic tariff areas, AA, SEZ and EOU units up to March 31, 2026,” the DGFT said, adding that the revised rates under the scheme will continue to apply for all export items.

The rates of refund of taxes range from 0.3 per cent to 3.9 per cent. Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) president SC Ralhan said that the timely extension has removed the uncertainty, which was weighing on the exporting community. “This step comes at a critical juncture when exporters are navigating global headwinds, and it provides the much-needed policy continuity to plan exports with greater confidence,” Ralhan said.

“The scheme has been instrumental in making Indian exports competitive by neutralising the incidence of non-creditable taxes and duties, and its continuation will help exporters sustain momentum in the current challenging global trade environment,” he added.

India's exports grew by 6.7 per cent to $35.1 billion in August, while imports declined by 10.12 per cent to $61.59 billion. The extension of the scheme is key as the country’s exports to its largest destination, the US, are being affected due to a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.