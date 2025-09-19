Govt Eases Rules on Revised Price Stickers

Chennai: The government has revised the rules, making it non-mandatory to affix revised price stickers on products manufactured before September 22. It has also waived the requirement for manufacturers and importers to issue advertisements about price revisions with new GST rates in two newspapers.

According to the notification, the existing rules do not mandate manufacturers, packers, importers, or their representatives to affix revised price stickers on unsold packages manufactured prior to September 22, 2025, that are still in their possession. “…the Central Government has decided to allow manufacturers, packers, importers and their representatives who may wish to voluntarily affix additional revised price stickers on unsold packages manufactured before September 22, 2025, provided the original price declaration on the package is not obstructed.” The government has also decided to waive the requirement of publishing advertisements in two newspapers about revised prices. Instead, manufacturers and importers are now required to send circulars to wholesale dealers, retailers, and others, with a copy to the Legal Metrology Department.

However, they must take immediate measures to sensitise dealers, retailers, and consumers about revisions in GST rates through all possible channels of communication, including electronic, print, and social media. Any packaging material or wrapper not exhausted before the GST revision may be used until March 31, 2026, or until stocks are exhausted, whichever is earlier, after making necessary corrections to the retail sale price (MRP). The declaration of revised unit sale prices on unsold pre-packaged commodities or unused packaging material bearing a pre-printed MRP is not mandatory, though it can be done voluntarily.

Commenting on the development, Abhishek Jain, Indirect Tax Head & Partner at KPMG, said: “This is a very welcome clarification that helps put to rest several ambiguities the industry was facing. The pragmatic guidance should go a long way in addressing industry concerns. With businesses already proactively working towards passing on the benefits of rate reductions, this clarification on ease of compliance will further support GST 2.0 in becoming a true win-win for both industry and consumers.”