Government Organises Meet on India's Strategic Trade Controls

New Delhi: The government on Sunday said that it would organise a meet on India's strategic trade control related to special chemicals, organisms, materials, equipment and technologies or SCOMET and export controls system along with its international best practices at the National Conference on Strategic Trade Controls (NCSTC), which is scheduled for January 30 in New Delhi. The move of the Centre aims at ensuring compliance related to the export of dual-use (industrial and military) goods, according to the commerce ministry.

As per the statement issued by the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT), department of commerce, under the ministry in partnership with the ministry of external affairs (MEA) and other government agencies, the meet will mainly prioritise on outreach to the Industry, especially for those dealing in sectors regulated under India's SCOMET list.

"The conference mainly focuses on outreach to the Industry especially for those dealing in sectors regulated under India's SCOMET list, including special materials and high tech equipment, chemicals, biotechnology, defence, aerospace (comprising drones/UAVs), electronics and semiconductors, telecommunications, information security, etc. and related software and technology," the statement said.

The Conference is expected to see participation from officials of various organisations or departments of the government, which are part of India's strategic trade control system and the Industry. Besides, various Industry leaders will also be sharing their experience related to the export of dual-use goods and technologies during the conference.