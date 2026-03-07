Goutham Reddy Mereddy Elected CII Telangana Chairman for 2026–27

Hyderabad: Goutham Reddy Mereddy, Vice Chairman of Re Sustainability Ltd. (formerly Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd.), has been elected as the Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Telangana for the year 2026–27.

Mereddy brings over 27 years of experience in environmental services, waste management, real estate and infrastructure development.

He began his career as an environmental scientist at the state government-run Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI), where he worked on research and consultancy projects focused on environmental improvement, particularly in the areas of industrial hazardous waste and municipal solid waste management.

He later joined Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd., which was subsequently renamed Re Sustainability Ltd. At the company, Mereddy played a key role in expanding its operations in environmental services, sustainability and waste management, helping it grow into India’s largest environmental and waste management company and one of Asia’s leading players in the sector.

The company currently operates more than 85 facilities across over 23 states in India and nearly 10 countries worldwide.

Under Mereddy’s leadership, the company manages more than seven million tonnes of waste annually. It has emerged as a pioneer in bio-medical waste management, hazardous waste management, municipal solid waste management, construction and demolition waste processing, and various recycling and environmental services.

He has also been instrumental in establishing some of the country’s largest integrated waste-to-energy plants, converting over a million tonnes of waste into nearly 100 MW of power.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Maheshwari, a Chartered Accountant with over 30 years of experience across finance, commercial operations and general management, has been elected as the Vice Chairman of CII Telangana for 2026–27.

Maheshwari has spent more than 25 years with Signode, where he has played a significant role in implementing best practices across mergers and acquisitions, cost optimisation, supply chain efficiency, technology-driven transformation, organisational restructuring and simplification initiatives.

Prior to his current role, he headed the commercial function for Signode India, delivering consistent business performance through strategic leadership and disciplined execution.

In January 2021, Maheshwari assumed the role of Group President – Asia Pacific, where he provides strategic direction and oversees Signode’s businesses across multiple countries in the region. Leveraging his strong financial background, he focuses on driving enterprise-wide performance and long-term value creation.

Maheshwari is known for his leadership philosophy rooted in trust, transparency and empowerment, fostering a culture that encourages ownership and high performance. He is also a strong advocate of sustainability, integrating responsible business practices with operational excellence and continuous improvement.