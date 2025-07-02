GoodWorks CoWork Enters Hyderabad in Tie-Up with Ektha Group

India’s leading managed office and coworking provider, GoodWorks CoWork, has formally entered the Hyderabad market through a strategic partnership with real estate major Ektha Group, marking its expansion into India’s booming Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem.

The company will launch two major centres in Hitech City and the Financial District, offering over 1.5 lakh sq. ft. of premium, Grade A office space. The new facilities aim to serve a wide spectrum of clients, from startups and scale-ups to multinational GCCs seeking flexible, fully managed workspace solutions.

This Hyderabad foray will also mark the flagship rollout of SansoviGCC, GoodWorks’ first-of-its-kind GCC enablement platform. The platform is designed to support global companies in setting up operations in India, offering services across infrastructure, compliance, talent acquisition, and advisory.

“Hyderabad is the epicenter of India’s GCC and enterprise boom, and we’re entering with a vision to lead,” said Vishwas Mudagal, Co-founder & CEO of GoodWorks Spaces. “With SansoviGCC, we’re not just offering offices; we’re offering India entry-as-a-service.”Ektha Group, known for its commercial and residential projects in South India, will collaborate on space acquisition, development, and lifecycle management of the centres.

“We are excited to bring GoodWorks to Hyderabad,” said Sreenivasa Musani, CMD, Ektha Group. “This partnership will also extend to cities like Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada as part of our Andhra Pradesh expansion plans.” With operations in Bengaluru and other metros, GoodWorks already manages over 8 lakh sq. ft. of office space. With Hyderabad in its portfolio, the company is on track to cross 1 million sq. ft. under management soon. The GoodWorks Hitech City centre is slated to go live in Q3 2025, followed by the Financial District location later this year.