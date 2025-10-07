Gold Prices Rise Again in Hyderabad; 24-Carat Gold Touches ₹1,23,850 per 10 Grams

Hyderabad: Gold prices continued their upward trend in Hyderabad on Tuesday, with both gold and silver registering fresh gains in the local bullion market.

According to market reports, the price of 24-carat gold rose by ₹390, reaching ₹1,23,850 per 10 grams, compared to ₹1,23,460 on Monday. The 22-carat gold price stood at ₹1,11,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also witnessed a marginal rise, climbing ₹150 to reach ₹1,54,350 per kilogram, up from ₹1,54,200 the previous day.

Analysts say the steady rise in precious metal prices is linked to ongoing global economic uncertainty, including the U.S. government shutdown and expectations that the Federal Reserve may further cut interest rates later this year. This has prompted investors to shift their funds toward safer assets like gold and silver.