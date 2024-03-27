Gold futures fall on low demand

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday declined Rs 44 to Rs 66,070 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded lower Rs 44 or 0.07 per cent at Rs 66,070 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 5,253 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.

Globally, gold was trading 0.05 per cent higher at USD 2,200.30 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW

