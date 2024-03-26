Gold futures fall on low demand

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday declined Rs 71 to Rs 65,951 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded lower Rs 71 or 0.11 per cent at Rs 65,951 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 7,016 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.

Globally, gold was trading 0.19 per cent lower at USD 2,194 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW