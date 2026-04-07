Gold Falls Rs 600, Silver Rs 2,000 as Iran Tensions Rattle Markets

New Delhi: Silver prices declined by Rs 2,000 to Rs 2.40 lakh per kilogram, while gold slipped to Rs 1.53 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of US President Donald Trump's deadline to Iran for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal depreciated by Rs 2,000, or nearly 1 per cent, to Rs 2,40,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) from Monday's closing level of Rs 2,42,000 per kg.