Gold ETF AUM Crosses Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Oct, More Than Doubles In One Year

Chennai: The Assets under Management by gold-backed exchange traded funds crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in October. Gold ETF AUMs have more than doubled in the past one year.

At the end of October 2025, 22 Gold ETFs had a combined AUM of Rs 1,02,119 crore. At the end of September 2025, the AUMs stood at Rs 90,135 crore, registering a growth of 13 per cent month-on-month.

However, in the past one year, gold ETF AUMs have registered a growth of 129 per cent from Rs 44,545 crore in October 2024. Rising gold prices along with increasing number of folios led to the doubling of AUMs in the past one year.

While 22 gold ETFs had 95,75,399 folios in October 2025, 18 Gold ETFs had a total of 59,13,163 folios in the same month last year. Folios have registered a 62 per cent growth in one year. In October 2025, the total inflow into gold ETFs was Rs 9,898 crore and net inflow stood at Rs 7,743 crore.

“Gold ETFs signify an important evolution in the way younger generations can access gold, transforming it from a traditional store of value into a dynamic and strategic element within a modern investment portfolio,” said Arti Saxena, Head of Marketing, India, World Gold Council. The WGC has initiated a campaign aimed at modernising gold investment for the nation's digital-savvy young investors.

The surging gold price and hefty inflows brought global gold ETFs’ total AUM to another record high. Global gold ETFs’ total assets under management (AUM) stood at $503 billion by the end of October, and holdings at 3,893 tonnes.

Global gold ETFs saw inflows five months in a row, bringing in $8.2 billion in October. North America and Asia led the inflows.