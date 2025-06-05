Global Capability Centres Hit By Talent Attrition

A recent study by CIEL HR, 51 per cent of GCCs in India cite talent retention as their top challenge, amid a sharp rise in attrition, job-switching intent, and employee disengagement. Analysing 76,000 executive profiles, the study found that 52 per cent of the GCC workforce are actively considering new job opportunities, signalling a seismic shift in employee expectations.

With demand for niche skills like AI, Machine Learning, and Cloud Computing creating a surge in the need for specialised talent, organisations are facing intense competition to attract and retain top professionals.

The study revealed that 55 per cent of product development professionals and 45 per cent of IT professionals are currently exploring new job opportunities, while 28 per cent of executives across IT, financial services, and manufacturing have already changed jobs in the past year.

The early-career professionals (0–5 years) show the highest mobility at 47.6 per cent, driven by the pursuit of diverse experiences and rapid growth, followed by mid-level professionals (6–15 years) exhibiting a 42.9 per cent mobility.

India has over 1,700 GCCs, nearly 50 per cent of all GCCs worldwide. GCCs are offering significantly higher compensation, ranging from 12% to 20% above traditional IT services, especially in high-demand domains such as generative AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, and cloud.