G&J exports down 31 per cent in Oct

Chennai: Gross exports of gems and jewellery declined 30.57 per cent to $2168 million in October amidst weaker demand from key markets.

As per the data released by the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the overall gross exports of gems and jewellery at $2168.05 million. 30.57 per cent lower than $ 3122.52 million for the same period of previous year.

The gross export of cut and polished diamonds was down to 27 per cent to $1025.99 million. Export of polished lab grown diamonds was down 34.90 per cent.

The export of gold jewellery at $850.15 million too was down 24.61 per cent compared to $1187.34 million in the same period last year.

The decline in exports in October was driven by weaker demand in major markets like the US, Europe, and China due to slower economic growth, high interest rates, and cautious consumer spending. Geopolitical uncertainties and supply chain disruptions also impacted trade. Domestically, fluctuating gold and diamond prices, limited financing for exporters, and adjustments in the lab-grown diamond sector contributed to reduced imports and exports. Currency fluctuations and a stronger US dollar further affected price competitiveness and trade volumes. END

