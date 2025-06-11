GenePowerRx, MGI Join Hands To Fight Diseases

Hyderabad:In a groundbreaking alliance, healthtech leader GenePoweRx and global genomics giant MGI Tech Co. Ltd. have partnered to transform how chronic and lifestyle diseases are predicted, prevented, and managed. Using advanced genome sequencing and AI-powered analytics, the collaboration targets over 100 health conditions — ranging from cardiovascular disease and diabetes to hereditary cancers and drug responses.

GenePoweRx brings its expertise in whole-exome and whole-genome sequencing, delivering actionable insights into nutrigenomics, longevity science, and wellness through clinical-grade risk reports. These insights are backed by real-world evidence and population-scale research, helping individuals and healthcare providers make informed, preventive health decisions.

“This collaboration is a game-changer for personalised medicine,” said Dr Kalyan Ram Uppaluri, founder of GenePoweRx. “By combining MGI’s cutting-edge sequencing with our AI-driven platforms, we offer unmatched accuracy and faster results to patients and clinicians alike.”

Dr Hima Jyothi Challa, MD, added, “We aim to make preventive and personalised healthcare a practical reality—accessible, timely, and deeply personal.”

MGI, known for developing clinical-grade gene sequencers at scale, will provide the technological backbone for this vision. “Together with GenePoweRx, we’re bringing precision medicine into mainstream healthcare,” said Roy Tan, general manager of MGI Asia Pacific.

The partnership signals a shift toward proactive healthcare, where disease prediction and prevention take precedence over reactive treatment—ushering in a new era of longevity and personalised care.