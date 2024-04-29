FSSAI Task Force Uncovers Violations at Banjara Hills Mall Eateries

Hyderabad: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Task Force found that three eateries — Aha Dakshin, Sizzling Joe and Khan Saab — at a mall in Banjara Hills had violated norms with regard to hygiene, storage and food quality, during an inspection on April 27.

Adjudication cases would be filed on the three establishments as violations were found during the inspection, an official said.



“Food should be stored in particular temperatures in the refrigerators and dates should be mentioned on the containers, but these establishments were not following the norms,” said the official.



Other violations included lack of provision for water to drain out and unhygienic refrigerators.

At the KFC outlet, officials found the re-use of edible oil. Officials stated it was a minor violation and issued an improvement notice.

Similar notices were served on Hard Rock Café and Starbucks Coffee in the mall. “Though these three establishments were maintaining good standards, a few FSSAI guidelines were not followed,” said an official from the Commissioner of Food Safety. They needed to make minor changes and reply to the notice.