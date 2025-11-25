From Awadhi To South Indian Cuisine: Check Air India’s Global Inflight Menu

Air India announced the introduction of its new global menu across its fleet, which draws inspiration from the royal kitchens of Awadh to the coastal flavours of Southern India, while incorporating global influences through Pan-Asian, European Bistro, and geo-specific star dishes.

The new menu has been introduced on most international routes outside India, including flights from Delhi to London Heathrow, New York, Melbourne, Sydney, Toronto, and Dubai; from Mumbai and Bengaluru to San Francisco; and from Mumbai to New York, among others. It will be progressively rolled out across all international sectors as well as on domestic routes.

To strike a chord with every traveller, there is a portfolio mix of region-inspired meals and global cuisines such as European bistros and pan-Asian. The region-inspired meals, such as South-Indian cuisine, bring alive India's heritage, giving travellers an authentic dining experience.

Guests travelling First Class will enjoy gourmet meals, artisanal breads, signature desserts, and bespoke wine and champagne pairings. Business Class offers multi-course gourmet meals with customisable options and curated beverage pairings, while Premium Economy and Economy feature upgraded meal trays with balanced, wholesome options with familiar regional flavours and enhanced presentation.

The new menu has been curated by Chef Sandeep Kalra, who joined Air India recently. Highlights of the new menu include:

Signature Indian dishes: Awadhi Paneer Anjeer Pasanda (Veg Awadhi Thali), Murgh Massalam (Non-veg Awadhi Thali), and South Indian platter in First and Business Class. Rajasthani besan chilla, malabari chicken curry, and malai palak kofta in Premium Economy

International cuisine: Japanese Teppanyaki Bowl, citrus tiger prawns, and oriental napa cabbage and tofu rollmops in First Class, and Seoul flamed prawns, manicotti forestiere, and Mediterranean tapas in Business Class

GenZ Delights: Chicken bibimbap and matcha delice in Business Class

Home-made comfort food: homestyle masala dal khichdi and homestyle stuffed parantha in Business Class

Plant-Based & Special Dietary Options: A dedicated vegan, gluten-free, and allergen-conscious menu

Air India will also offer over 18 special meal types, one of the few airlines worldwide to do so, accommodating modern travellers' lifestyles and dietary preferences for a personalised experience.

Guests can choose from curated choices ranging from international cuisine, homestyle comfort food, to health-conscious fare that caters to contemporary dietary lifestyles.

Guests can also pre-select meals online using the Air India app with chef's notes, allergen information, and customisation capabilities.

The airline is also trying to reduce its environmental impact across the cycle, such as in responsible sourcing, packaging, and waste reduction. Using locally sourced seasonal food to support local farmers and keep food miles down, Air India also ensures the freshness of ingredients from the time of produce till the final serving onboard. There is also increased emphasis on environmentally friendly initiatives such as compostable utensils, paper meal boxes, less single-use plastics, and segregation of onboard waste for recycling and composting to reduce the carbon footprint.