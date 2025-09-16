Franklin India Balanced Advantage Fund Crosses Rs 2,700 Crore AUM on Third Anniversary

Franklin India Balanced Advantage Fund, an open-ended dynamic asset allocation hybrid scheme from Franklin Templeton, has marked its third anniversary with a major milestone, surpassing Rs 2,700 crore in assets under management (AUM).

Launched in September 2022, the fund has delivered a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.54% as of August 29, 2025, outperforming its benchmark, the NIFTY 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index, which posted a 10.19% CAGR. Investors who made a lump sum investment of Rs 1 lakh at inception have seen their holdings grow to Rs 1.42 lakh. Additionally, a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 since launch would have turned a total investment of Rs 3.6 lakh into Rs 4.27 lakh.

The fund is managed by an experienced team comprising Rajasa Kakulavarapu, Venkatesh Sanjeevi, Chandni Gupta, Anuj Tagra, Rahul Goswami, and Sandeep Manam.

Long-Term Wealth Creation

K. Rajasa, portfolio manager for the fund, highlighted the growth potential of hybrid funds, stating, “The hybrid category has already become fairly large. As the market matures and investors align their risk-return expectations with life goals, this segment is set to expand significantly.”

The fund aims at long-term capital appreciation with relatively lower volatility. Rajasa added, “Our Balanced Advantage Fund adjusts allocations based on market valuations, increasing equity exposure when markets are down and reducing it when valuations are high, which enhances performance.” The fund focuses on companies with medium- to long-term growth potential at reasonable valuations.

Dynamic Allocation and Flexi-Cap Strategy

The fund uses a proprietary model combining qualitative fundamentals and quantitative valuation parameters to dynamically balance equity and debt. Equity allocation is calculated using the NSE 500 trailing price-to-earnings and price-to-book multiples. A flexi-cap approach ensures exposure across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap opportunities.

Accessible and Investor-Friendly

Investors can access the fund with a minimum SIP of Rs 500 per month, with multiples of Rs 1 thereafter. In today’s volatile global market environment, the fund offers an avenue for long-term growth with controlled downside risk.

With its robust asset allocation framework, experienced management team, and consistent performance, Franklin India Balanced Advantage Fund continues to be a preferred choice for investors seeking wealth creation with lower volatility.