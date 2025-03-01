The Perfect Blend: Girish Banwait on Franke’s India Strategy

Franke is always open to new ideas and adapting to local tastes. As we enter the Indian market, we focus on areas where speed and consistency are key. Features like iQflow, which ensures real-time extraction and brings out the best coffee flavor, will greatly benefit our customers.

Will Franke introduce new products or technologies specifically designed for the Indian market, and if so, what features will they offer?

As India rapidly becomes a leading coffee-consuming nation, the potential for growth among coffee shops, roasters, and producers is enormous. Global players like Starbucks aim to open 1,000 stores by 2028. Specialty coffee chains have attracted almost $100 million in venture capital, a significant leap from the $22 million raised over the previous four years. A 2023 report by CRISIL reveals that more than 44% of the Indian population now drinks coffee, highlighting the vast opportunities in this market.

India, with its vast population, represents a significant market for coffee, particularly driven by the younger generation’s demand for unique flavors and artisanal brews. Coffee has transitioned from a niche urban beverage to a widespread cultural phenomenon across the country, especially among Gen Z.

In an exclusive conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Girish Banwait, Deputy Managing Director at Franke Faber India, talks about the company's strategy for the Indian coffee market and its plans to capitalise on the country's growing coffee culture. From adapting to local tastes to leveraging global expertise, Banwait shares his insights on Franke’s vision for India.

To what extent does Franke’s Indian strategy align with its global business objectives, and what synergies can be leveraged?

• At Franke, we follow the idea of ‘One Franke,’ which means all our divisions work together and support each other as one business. This collaboration allows us to leverage the strengths, resources, and infrastructure of our entire organization. This way, we can make the most of our existing resources, like our large supply chain, service network, and expertise, to strengthen the coffee systems division. By working together, we can offer better solutions and provide more value to our customers.

What are Franke’s projections for the Indian coffee market’s evolution over the next 5-10 years, and what strategies will they employ to stay ahead of the curve?

• Our aim is to become the top choice for coffee machines among customers. To make this happen, we will ensure that customers can easily reach us no matter where they are in India. This will be achieved by setting up display centres in major cities, allowing people to experience our products firsthand. We will also focus on offering quick and efficient service, with response times that are the best in the industry. Additionally, we will build a strong and reliable supply chain to make sure that our products and parts are always available when needed. This approach will help us become the most trusted and preferred brand for coffee machines in India.

Can you outline Franke's strategic roadmap for the Indian market, including key milestones, targets, and initiatives to navigate the country's diverse coffee culture?

• Franke aims to target key coffee segments where speed and consistency are essential. Whether it's a coffee chain, quick service restaurant (QSR), or a hotel lounge, Franke coffee machines are designed to meet the needs of all these spaces. To cater to Indian taste preferences, our machines can serve piping hot coffee using our powerful steam wand and offer chai lattes by adding tea powder to our powder dosing units, ensuring we satisfy a variety of customer needs.

In what ways will Franke’s global expertise and knowledge of international coffee trends inform their approach to the Indian market, and what best practices will they adapt?

• Franke's global expertise and knowledge of international coffee trends will play a key role in shaping our approach to the Indian market. With years of experience in the coffee industry worldwide, we are well-versed in the latest trends, technologies, and customer preferences. We will adapt best practices such as offering customizable coffee machines to suit local preferences, providing quick and efficient service, and using advanced features like real-time extraction and powerful steam wands to deliver high-quality beverages. Additionally, we will leverage our global supply chain and service networks to ensure reliability and support for our customers across India. By combining global insights with local adaptability, Franke will provide the best possible solutions to meet the growing demand for coffee in India.

What training and education initiatives will Franke offer to Indian baristas, coffee shop owners, and other stakeholders?

• Franke will provide training to Indian baristas, coffee shop owners, and other stakeholders to help them master our machines and create great coffee. This will include hands-on sessions on using our equipment, techniques like milk frothing, and coffee tasting events to explore different flavors. We will also organize workshops with experts to keep everyone updated on the latest coffee trends. Additionally, we’ll offer exposure to our international flagship stores, where they can experience the latest coffee technologies and innovations. These initiatives will help improve skills and knowledge, ensuring high-quality coffee in India.