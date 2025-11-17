Four Seasons Bengaluru Appoints Kartik Raol as Director of Rooms

Bringing with him nearly two decades of diverse global hospitality experience, Kartik Raol joins Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru as Director of Rooms. A graduate of the Glion Institute of Higher Education, Switzerland, Kartik began his career in 2006 and soon found his professional home with Four Seasons, as part of the opening team at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai in 2008.

















“We are delighted to welcome Kartik to Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. His leadership embodies the essence of the Four Seasons culture — combining genuine care with global expertise. His vision will usher in a new wave of elevated service and guest engagement across the property,” shares Biswajit Chakraborty, General Manager, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru.

Over the years, Kartik has held key operational and leadership roles across the brand’s global portfolio — from Guest Experience Manager and Front Office Manager in Mumbai to Assistant Director of Rooms at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, and most recently, Assistant Director of Residences at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island. His journey reflects an enduring commitment to the brand’s philosophy of intuitive luxury and people-centric service.

With this appointment, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru continues to strengthen its position as a destination for discerning travellers seeking warmth and sophistication in equal measure. Kartik’s global perspective and passion for mentorship and team development are set to play a pivotal role in shaping the next chapter of the hotel’s guest experience.

Beyond work, Kartik is a firm believer in balance dedicating his time to yoga, running, and strength training. A keen reader and traveller, he continues to explore culinary and cultural experiences that broaden his global outlook and inspire his approach to hospitality.