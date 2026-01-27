Former AWS, Google Leader To Head Databricks Marketing In APJ

Chennai: Databricks, the Data and AI company, has appointed Jeremy Cooper as Vice President of Marketing in Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ), further strengthening its leadership bench as the company continues its growth momentum across the region. His appointment underscores Databricks’ commitment to meeting surging demand for data and AI in APJ.









Jeremy Cooper









Jeremy brings more than 20 years of experience as a global marketing leader across high-growth cloud and enterprise software companies. Most recently, he led Marketing for Amazon Web Services (AWS) across Asia Pacific and Japan, where he oversaw regional go-to-market strategy and drove strong pipeline and growth across enterprise, public sector, partner and startup segments.

Prior to AWS, Jeremy held senior global marketing leadership roles at Salesforce, Google and LinkedIn, where he helped build category-defining brands and scale global go-to-market programs. This combination of deep cloud expertise and global brand-building experience positions him to help Databricks capture the next wave of AI-driven growth in APJ.



Based in Australia, Jeremy will lead APJ marketing strategy and execution, expanding Databricks’ presence and driving revenue growth and pipeline generation across the region.



“Jeremy’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Databricks and our customers in Asia Pacific & Japan,” said Joseph Puthussery, Vice President of Global Demand Generation & Field Marketing, Databricks. “He brings a rare mix of deep cloud experience, brand-building expertise, and a great blend of regional and global experience that will be instrumental as we help more organisations in APJ unify and scale their data and AI. I’m excited to partner with Jeremy as he builds a world-class marketing organisation in APJ and accelerates the next phase of our growth in this strategically important region.”



“AI is driving the most profound technology shift since the advent of the cloud, and Databricks is at the heart of it, helping organisations turn data into true intelligence,” said Jeremy Cooper, Vice President of Marketing, Asia Pacific & Japan, Databricks. “What drew me here is the opportunity to help customers build systems of intelligence on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, which unifies AI apps, analytics and agents, so every team can work with trusted data, move faster, and make smarter decisions. I’m excited to partner with our teams, customers and ecosystem across APJ to turn data into intelligence and intelligence into action.”

